Colorado law requiring people buying guns to be 21 or older can stand, federal judge rules

The Colorado Sun originally published this story on June 5, 2025.

Colorado’s law requiring people to be at least 21 years old to buy a gun can stand, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

The ruling is a definitive win for gun control advocates and a blow to the group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and two young people hoping to purchase guns, who sued Gov. Jared Polis to block the law in 2023. Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer sided with Polis and said in his ruling that the plaintiffs could not prove that the law violated their rights.

“Plaintiffs cannot establish a violation of a right secured by the Constitution or that they have suffered an irreparable injury from such a violation,” Brimmer wrote.

The law, passed in 2023, changed the minimum age to purchase all guns in Colorado to 21 from 18 and added criminal penalties for purchasers and firearm sellers.

Federal law already bans the purchase of handguns from licensed dealers by people under 21, but allows younger people to purchase other kinds of guns. The federal 21-year-old age requirement is being challenged, though.

Supporters of the Colorado law argued that the age restriction will reduce youth suicides, accidental shootings and gun violence. Eight states, including Colorado, have raised the age to purchase guns to 21, according to data from Everytown, a gun control advocacy organization.

Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens.

Eric Maruyama, a spokesperson for Polis, said the governor is “confident this law has and will help keep Coloradans and our communities safe.”

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the two young people interested in purchasing guns immediately challenged the Colorado law in federal court in 2023. Brimmer initially agreed they had enough of a case to prevent the law from taking effect, granting them a temporary injunction that year. Then, Polis appealed to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which lifted the injunction in November and allowed the law to go into effect while Brimmer considered the merits of the case.

On Thursday, Brimmer ruled against the gun rights group.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners executive director Ian Escalante called Thursday’s ruling “disgraceful” and said he is consulting with his legal team about whether the group will appeal the ruling.

“It’s obviously an activist judge’s ruling,” Escalante said.

Brimmer was appointed by former President George W. Bush, a Republican.

Janet Carter, managing director of Second Amendment litigation at Everytown Law, the gun control advocacy group, said the ruling “will make Coloradans safer.”

“Prohibiting 18-20 year olds from purchasing firearms is a commonsense, data-backed tool for preventing gun violence,” she said. “And it’s entirely constitutional.”

