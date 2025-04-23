© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
Pope Francis' body lies in state ahead of Saturday funeral

By Ruth Sherlock,
A Martínez
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:15 AM MDT

Pope Francis' body lies in state for public viewing at St. Peter's Basilica as the Vatican prepares for his funeral on Saturday.

Ruth Sherlock
A Martínez
