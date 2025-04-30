Republicans aim to pass Trump's big bill. And, Steve Bannon analyzes Trump's strategy

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump marked the 100th day of his second term with a rally in Michigan last night. There, Trump cited an editorial alleging that his presidency has been the most consequential in history. Trump has pushed the limits of presidential power, used wartime authorities to crack down on immigration, punished his political enemies and launched a trade war that has upended global relationships. During his hour-and-a-half rally, he falsely claimed to have won the 2020 presidential election, blamed former President Joe Biden for various national problems, and insisted he's not getting enough credit for his accomplishments.

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump speaks during a rally at Macomb Community College on in Warren, Mich., on Tuesday to mark his first 100 days in office.

🎧 The key difference between Trump's first and second terms in office so far is that now, he has more experience, NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First. During his first term, he received pushback from his administration. This time, the president has filled his administration with more loyalists. Keith said that at the rally, Trump seemed to be transitioning to a campaign-style push for what he calls his "one big beautiful bill," — a massive tax and spending cut measure he is pushing Republicans to pass quickly in Congress.

Trump's bill is the main focus for Republicans in Congress as they return to the nation's capital after a two-week recess. The House says the goal is to pass the bill by Memorial Day.

🎧 This is an entirely partisan process, because the Democrats, who are unanimously opposed to the bill, do not have the power to stop it, NPR's Elena Moore says. Some of the bill is divisive among Republicans. With a razor-thin majority, virtually full party support is needed to get this bill across the finish line.

Trump's sometime adviser Steve Bannon said he is expecting a "summer like no other," during an interview with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep. Bannon promoted Trump's agenda in 2016 and worked in the White House for some time. Political observers keep an eye on Bannon to gauge where Trump's coalition may be going. Watch the video of Bannon and Inskeep's expansive conversation, which included discussions about tariffs, immigration and how Trump is using his power.

🎧 Bannon expressed to Inskeep that he wants to see more intense attacks on universities, both public and private, from the administration — even as many Americans tell pollsters they believe Trump has gone too far. He also wants all Chinese students to be sent home. Bannon says he wants to see high-value-added manufacturing return to provide an opportunity for an individual to have a job and support their family while one spouse stays home if they want to. "Once we're back to that, the country is going to be vibrant and robust again," he says.

Living better

Sunnu Rebecca Choi / For NPR / For NPR

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Many people are currently feeling financial anxiety, brought on by the tens of thousands of federal workers cut from their jobs, the possibility of a recession and other recent developments in the headlines. Some people may experience financial setbacks as a disaster that can trigger intense stress, which can then spiral into serious health problems, like depression, substance abuse, high blood pressure and heart problems. Research shows that how you approach financial stress can be key to protecting your health.

💰 Acknowledging and processing the grief of a job loss is an important step toward moving on and embracing your new financial reality.

💰 Find new ways to utilize your skills with side hustles or volunteering. It can provide purpose and a path forward, and allow you to reinvent yourself.

💰 Give yourself permission not to worry about the future and focus on the immediate present. Carve out a discrete period, like one or three months, to set goals around financial savings and the number of jobs you plan to apply for.

Picture show

Lanna Apisukh for NPR / Lanna Apisukh / Lanna Apisukh Alex, a female bodega kitten playing with a Lotto ticket at Grand Organic in Brooklyn, New York on March 31, 2025.

In New York, bodega cats are more than just cute companions for the workers and shoppers at the convenience stores. They contribute to the work by taking care of rodents and attracting customers. However, the felines are illegal in New York City because bodegas sell food. Now, kitty lovers have petitioned to reclassify them as working animals. Check out these photos of the cats hard at work.

3 things to know before you go

/ Hagerman Valley Historical Museum and Idaho Humanities / Hagerman Valley Historical Museum and Idaho Humanities In 2024, the Idaho Humanities Council funded a rural historical society's project to compile 400 biographies of local veterans.

The Mellon Foundation has announced $15 million in "emergency funding" for state humanities councils across the U.S. The support comes after the government recently eliminated $65 million in grants, affecting museums, historical sites and more. The Trump administration wants to reduce funding for specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, based on a leaked budget proposal reviewed by NPR. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only female unit to serve overseas in World War II, was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal yesterday, exactly 80 years after achieving the organizational feat.

