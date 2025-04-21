© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How to dismantle democracy: Lessons aspiring autocrats may take from Hungary's Orban

By Rob Schmitz
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:32 PM MDT

Many Hungarians are worried about Prime Minister Victor Orban's concentration of power and moves to ban protests.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
