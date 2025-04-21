© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
Learn More

Former NPR European correspondent Sylvia Poggioli on Pope Francis

By Sylvia Poggioli,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:27 AM MDT

Former NPR senior European correspondent Sylvia Poggioli, who covered Rome for many years and covered Pope Francis, discusses news of the pope's death at age 88.

Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
