Why the U.S. wants Ukraine's minerals. And AOC speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, D.C., today for his first meeting with President Trump since the inauguration. The two leaders are expected to sign a preliminary deal to give the U.S. access to some of Ukraine's critical raw materials. However, it's unclear whether the deal will offer Ukraine the future security guarantees it says it needs to protect itself from Russia.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to journalists during press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday.

Zelenskyy says today's deal is a framework rather than a final agreement. The agreement established a fund to help Ukraine recover if the war ends and would be managed by both countries, NPR's Joanna Kakissis tells Up First. Zelenskyy rejected earlier drafts of the raw materials agreements as they would have used the revenue to pay back aid Ukraine already received from the U.S. The current version has more favorable terms for Ukraine, and the revenue seems to be going toward future U.S. investment in the country.

These are five minerals in Ukraine that could be part of the deal and why they're of interest to the U.S.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, brothers facing charges in Romania for sexual abuse and human trafficking, arrived in Florida yesterday. They traveled by private jet after Romanian authorities lifted their travel restrictions. Andrew describes himself as a "misogynist" and has millions of followers on social media. Both brothers are vocal supporters of Trump, raising questions about whether the Trump administration may have influenced the relaxation of their travel restrictions.

Andrew says the charges against him and his brother are false. The case against Andrew, who first became well-known nearly a decade ago on the British version of Big Brother, involves seven women who say they were misled and taken to Romania, where they were sexually exploited, NPR's Greg Allen says. He faces similar charges in the U.K. The Financial Times reported last week that members of the Trump administration pressed Romanian authorities to lift the travel restrictions. Yesterday, Trump stated he knew nothing about it.

Trump has spent his first five weeks in office trying to expand executive power. His attempt to slash the federal workforce has drawn several lawsuits. Two cases have just arrived at the Supreme Court, involving some $2 billion in unpaid bills, which could offer some early clues on how Trump's methods will fare.

The cases involve USAID cutting funding to thousands of recipients. Organizations at risk of bankruptcy sued to get paid, NPR's Frank Langfitt says. A lower court ordered the government to pay and provided a deadline. The Trump administration asked for an appeal to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, and Chief Justice John Roberts paused the case. The government has effectively refused to pay money Congress has already appropriated and says the lower court exceeded its authority. The government says it is committed to paying what it owes.

The NPR Politics team is recapping everything you need to know about the Trump administration's first 100 days each Friday morning. From Trump's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to the announcement that tariffs against Canada and Mexico will take effect on March 4, here is a day-by-day recap of everything that has happened in the past week.

NPR / NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

This essay was written by Steve Inskeep , Morning Edition and Up First host

The first time I spoke with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in 2018, the morning after she stunned the political world.

The 28-year-old defeated a senior Democrat in a primary election for Congress.

She instantly became one of the leading characters during the first Trump administration: a progressive insurgent, a Democratic socialist, a frequent critic of her own party and a social media sensation.

She was a member of "The Squad" of young progressives who challenged Trump and attracted his scorn. And, she was also a leading character on Fox News, a figure conservatives loved to hate.

Today, Ocasio-Cortez is a bit more seasoned and mainstream, having built relationships inside Congress. When we met for our latest interview, she talked of an effort to pass a bipartisan bill with Josh Hawley, a Trump-supporting senator from Missouri.

She remains convinced that government works well for the wealthy and not so well for everyone else.

In saying that the government doesn't work for the working class, she resembles President Trump — though her response is different. She thinks Republicans are making "large errors" as they hack away at government employees and services.

"I mean to the FAA? No. To the NIH? No," she said. "I actually don't want someone taking a wrecking ball to someone's chemotherapy to just see what happens."

/ NPR / NPR

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

Movies: Several movies are coming to theaters this spring. Mark your calendars and prepare your wallets for these five films worth garnering attention.

TV: Every Paradise episode has kept me on my toes, wanting more. The show follows a Secret Service agent caught in a web of conspiracy after the U.S. president is assassinated, with no suspect in sight.

Books: Over a dozen celebrities, including Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and acclaimed musician Lionel Ritchie, are letting people peek into their lives with memoirs this year. Here's when they will hit the shelves.

Music: Drake is getting revenge in his rap war with Kendrick Lamar. This week, Drake's new album with producer PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, knocks Lamar out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. (I definitely suggest dancing to "Nokia" this weekend.)

Quiz: Well, well, well… this quiz stumped me. Was I even paying attention this week? I wish you luck on your attempt. You might need it.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The causes of death for actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have not been announced; however, their deaths are considered "suspicious enough" to justify further investigation. The two-time Oscar winner and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home this week. Katy Perry and Gayle King are heading to space this spring as part of an all-female Blue Origin crew. It will be an 11-minute suborbital flight. Tesla sales have dropped by 45% in the European market in a head-to-head comparison between January 2024 and January 2025, based on data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

