Officials investigating at least 24 deaths in Palisades and Eaton fires buring in LA

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An update on the Los Angeles fires, beginning with the sounds of one family's loss.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Anthony Mitchell Jr. and Hajime White lost their father, Anthony Sr., and their younger brother, Justin, in the Eaton Fire. Here's the younger Anthony talking about his dad.

ANTHONY MITCHELL JR: My dad was the type of man, he was real family oriented. Before he died, he said that, you got me, my kids, my brothers' and sisters' kids, her niece and nephews and their kids, were his treasure.

INSKEEP: Hajime says she spoke with her father on the morning that he died.

HAJIME WHITE: My father called me that morning and told me there was a fire and he was having to evacuate. And he told me that he loved me and everything, and before we get off the phone, he said, baby, I got to go. He said, a fire just made it in the yard.

MARTÍNEZ: Hajime says her family is feeling the loss. Her own daughters are expecting two girls.

WHITE: My dad give everybody a nickname. And now they will not have that pleasure of having their two daughters, a nickname given to them by their pop-pop.

INSKEEP: Anthony Senior is survived by two of his three children and 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

