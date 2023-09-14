V of BTS: Tiny Desk Concert

On an August evening in Seoul, South Korea, a newly formed production crew was setting up cameras and microphones as the eight-member session band warmed up and rehearsed. Most of the musicians had flown in from the U.S. just for this performance; a few were already based in Seoul. The special occasion was one of the first concerts for Tiny Desk Korea, a brand new series based halfway around the world from NPR's offices in Washington, D.C. It was an exciting moment for everyone in the room as we awaited the arrival of Kim Tae-hyung, 김태형, who most know as V from BTS.

He was about to release a new album, Layover, and he'd never performed the songs live before. The three sultry cuts in this set are sure to make ARMY go crazy. "Love Me Again" starts the set with a catchy hook and steamy verses sung in Korean; you don't have to understand the language to feel the regret and loss. He keeps the romantic mood going with an uptempo R&B vibe on "Slow Dancing." Before the last tune, "For Us," V says in Korean, "These songs evoke a sense of fleeting tranquility, as if they effortlessly pass by and offer a soothing pause."

This video is part of the newly launched international version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, a Korean telecommunications and media company. All concerts — including the first few episodes with the Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yun Seok Cheol trio — are available on the Tiny Desk Korea YouTube channel, which will unveil a new video every Thursday.

SET LIST

"Love Me Again"

"Slow Dancing"

"For Us"



MUSICIANS

V: vocals

Blake Straus: guitar

Brett White: keys

Pete Jonas: bass

Destin Johnson: drums

Jacob Scesney: saxophone

Iyanu Anderson: vocals

Trudi Henderson: vocals

Jewaun Word: vocals



TINY DESK KOREA TEAM

Executive Producer: DJ Lee

Vp, Visuals And Music: Sangjin Lee

Tiny Desk Korea Team Leader: Kilhyo Lee

Creative Producers: Soyeon Kang, Heewon Kim

Tiny Desk Korea Team: Euddeum Park, Seongyeon Lee, Jisook Son

Format Licensing Producers: InSoon Kim, Jinwoo Hwang

Director of Production: Jinsoo Chung, Hyewon Kim

Production Assistants: Jieun Park, Jeong Eun Gwon

Camera Assistants: Lim Young Chae, Yeom Seowoo, Wang Sunho, Kim Yonghyuk, Jeon Gihun, Suh Kangjun

Lighting Crew: Hyunsuk Song, Yuseok Lee, Junghyun Choi, Jisu Kim



TINY DESK U.S. TEAM

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior Director of Partnership Development: Gordon Synn

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.