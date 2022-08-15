Spelunking team finds missing dog who was trapped in a cave for weeks

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Abby the dog went missing way back on June 9. No trace until she was spotted by some kids on a spelunking expedition to map a cave near Perryville, Mo., 500 feet underground. Abby was muddy and malnourished. But with help from another caver and a local firefighter, they made it to her side, tucked her into a duffel bag and brought her into the light. They even found her astonished and grateful owner. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.