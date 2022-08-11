British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. To drive the 134 miles from Galway City to Dublin, it would take about 2 1/2 hours. Robert Pope thought he'd run across Ireland instead. The British ultramarathoner downed a pint at a pub, then ran and ran. He says he considered quitting 2 hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire in 23 hours and 39 minutes. And he celebrated with another pint of Guinness.