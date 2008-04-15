John Adams' Legacy Revisited in HBO Series

After a difficult term in office, John Adams, America's first vice president and second president, was chronically under-recognized. But a Pulitzer prize-winning biography of Adams by historian David McCullough sparked a reconsideration of the founding father's legacy, which now springs to life in an HBO mini-series.

Biographer David McCullough and Tom Hooper, director of HBO's John Adams, talk about depicting Adams' life on-screen.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.