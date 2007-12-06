© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
'Come on People' Cosby's Plea to Black Communities

Published December 6, 2007 at 8:00 AM MST
Comedian Bill Cosby (left) and his friend, psychiatrist Alvin Poussaint, spent three years holding townhall meetings across the country to talk about how to stop cycles that perpetuate a culture of victimhood.
In a new book, Come On People, comedian Bill Cosby and psychiatrist Alvin Poussaint urge struggling African American communities to get "on the path from victims to victors." The authors spent three years holding townhall meetings across the country, talking to communities about the best ways to stop cycles that perpetuate a culture of victimhood.

Cosby and Poussaint write: "Certain people tell us that we are picking on the poor. Many of those who accuse us are scholars and intellectuals, upset that we are not blaming everything on white people as they do. Well, only blaming the system keeps certain black people in the limelight but it also keeps the black poor wallowing in victimhood."

Guests:

Bill Cosby, comedian, and co-author of Come On People

Dr. Alvin Poussaint, co-author of Come On People

