'The Book of David': Paging Mr. Steinberg

David Steinberg was big on the stand-up circuit back in the 1960s and '70s; he appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson over a hundred times.

Now he's host of TV Land's Sit Down Comedy with David Steinberg, on which he interviews other comedians.

Steinberg went on to a career in TV production, directing episodes of Seinfeld, Mad About You and Friends. His new memoir is called The Book of David.

