Northwest Peaks a Chilling Challenge for Climbers

The search continues for two missing climbers on Oregon's Mount Hood. Rescue workers found the body of the third climber, 48-year-old architect Kelly James, in a snow cave Sunday. His body was removed from the mountain Monday.

Premier mountaineer Ed Veisturs says climbing mountains in the Northwest can be unpredictable and dangerous. He talks with Alex Chadwick about the risks and rewards of climbing in Washington state and Oregon.

