Page One, a reading from the Durango Public Library: 'Please Yell at My Kids"

By KSUT Staff
Published June 30, 2025 at 7:30 AM MDT
This week's Page One reading is from Please Yell at My Kids: What Cultures Around the World Can Teach You About Parenting in Community, Raising Independent Kids, and Not Losing Your Mind by Marina Lopes.

Each week, Durango Public Library associate Nancy Stoffer selects and reads "page one" of a different book.

Hear Page One on KSUT Monday mornings at 9:30 and Saturday mornings at 7:30.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

