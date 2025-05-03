Garden Guys: What is "Local"?

First off, Tom and Darrin review our listener challenge from last week where we asked people to go sit in their growing spaces and just observe. Both Garden Guys did the same. Darrin took notes.

Then Darrin goes on to also explain why the bumper stickers that say “Eat Local” are grammatically incorrect.

But that’s not all!

They go into the very concept, the very definition, the meaning, I mean, really deep down, of what “Local” can signify when relating to food. Bell Towers?

Plus an all-new listener challenge for the week!

It just doesn’t get any better!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!