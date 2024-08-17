Garden Guys: On Site at the Pueblo Seed & Food Company

This week Darrin and Tom flew over to McElmo canyon on the Extension chopper to do a site visit on the fields of the Pueblo Seed and Food company. The bakery in Cortez is co-owned and run by partners Dan Hobbs and nanna Meyer.

Dan was kind enough to stop his chores to give us a tour of some of the fields and talk about everything from chili peppers, corn, grains and sorghum to the bakery where they work their magic and what it takes to bring local food to market. They provide an excellent example of closing the loop on local food.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!