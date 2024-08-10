Garden Guys: It's Late Season Already!

Hey, it’s late season already! And Tom and Darrin go for broke talking about successes and failures in the garden this year. They offer some tips about what to be looking at for garden chores during the later part of summer… What you can still plant in those empty spots, and essential cleanup tips (Get those weed seedheads!) All in all, your gardens should be riding the momentum of the warm months as we head into cooler temps.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!