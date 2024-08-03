Garden Guys: Trees of Trail Canyon

This week Darrin and Tom take off to Montezuma county to visit David Temple at Trees of Trail Canyon. David is a Certified Master Arborist and has decades of experience with specialty trees, many of which do very well in drought conditions. He’s a wealth of information (and stories) about woody plants and gave us a tour of his canyon nursery that is chock full of diverse trees of all kinds.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!