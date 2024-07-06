Garden Guys: The Various Powers of Microorganisms

This week on Garden Guys we dry out from our recent rain events during a very signature June. There are many benefits to all this rain, but in the garden you also need to keep the airflow going to avoid some waterborne issues. Tom is fixated this week (once again) on the various powers of microorganisms, this time deep under the earth. (2 miles deep) Take a listen to find out the many ways they influence life on earth, and in your garden/gut.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys.



What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!