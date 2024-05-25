Garden Guys: The "Sweet Spot"

This week Scott Smith was kind enough to allow us to come out to his greenhouse East of Durango to see how things are going.

This is Scotts second year growing in the hybrid greenhouse he built and we’re curious to see what’s new this spring. We’ll talk about the “sweet spot” during the year when greenhouses rule, and also some of the challenges.

Plus we get to rib him for mistakes Darrin and I have made for years.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and

...and more!