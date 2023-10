This week, The Garden Guys discuss how the equinox reminds us to start paying attention to upcoming changes including:

-Various stages of building a hoop house to save your late-season crops

-Greenhouse Pro and Con lists

-Peach Cobblers vs. Crisps

-Standard conventions of naming new cultivars, like Romance carrots.

-Keep your freeze blankets handy.

