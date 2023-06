This week the Garden Guys had a site visit to Beet Street Farm in the Animas Valley north of Durango. Brian and Stacey Petrie, and Chad Goodale let us in on some of the details of running a local farm - the good, the challenging, and the "ugly garlic." Come listen to the conversation!

