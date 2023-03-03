Four Corners Edition, 3/3/23: Meth contamination in libraries; resort towns have record-breaking real estate prices; paying farmers to use less water

On this week's show:

For years, police in our region have dealt with crimes triggered by methamphetamine abuse. Now there’s a surprising new problem – meth contamination in libraries. Most of the damage comes from meth use in public restrooms. A number of libraries have closed recently for cleanup, including the main branch in Boulder.

Resort towns across the West saw record-breaking real estate prices last year. Housing has always been hard to come by in the region, but new data shows the problem is getting worse.

The federal government is prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars to pay farmers to use less water from the Colorado River. But not everyone’s on board.

