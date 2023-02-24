Four Corners Edition, 2/24/23: wildlife biologist on wolf reintroduction, Native artist shares perspective, Lanier retires

On this week's show:

• Tuesday was the last day for the public to submit comments on Colorado's plan to reintroduce wolves. We hear from a wildlife biologist about what wolf reintroduction worries look like from a biological perspective.

• We learn more about a provocative artist who mixes music and history from an Indigenous perspective.

• And, our long-time colleague, Stasia Lanier says farewell to the KSUT airwaves next week. We’ll listen to executive director, Tami Graham chat with Stasia about her long tenure here at the station.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

