Four Corners Edition, 2/10/23: Colorado River Basin, supporting bilingual students, mountain west avalanche risk

On this week's show:

• Durango School District's after-school program for bilingual children.

• States in the Colorado River Basin are negotiating how to better manage water as the system is threatened by drought and development.

• An unstable layer of snow in the mountain west has increased avalanche danger.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.