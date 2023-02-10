© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
FCE-logo-med-square.jpg
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 2/10/23: Colorado River Basin, supporting bilingual students, mountain west avalanche risk

By Ken Brott
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

• Durango School District's after-school program for bilingual children.
• States in the Colorado River Basin are negotiating how to better manage water as the system is threatened by drought and development.       
• An unstable layer of snow in the mountain west has increased avalanche danger.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
