Four Corners Edition, 2/3/23: mobile home parks as affordable housing, snow on the Grand Mesa, Skijoring

On this week's show:

• Mobile home parks are one of the few options for affordable housing in Colorado, but many residents don’t own the land under their units.

• Some of the best snow in the nation and in our region is covering the Grand Mesa near Grand Junction.

• And, skiing and horses are two things that the Mountain West has no shortage of. The sport of skijoring combines the two.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

