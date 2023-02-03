© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FCE-logo-med-square.jpg
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 2/3/23: mobile home parks as affordable housing, snow on the Grand Mesa, Skijoring

By Ken Brott
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:
• Mobile home parks are one of the few options for affordable housing in Colorado, but many residents don’t own the land under their units. 
• Some of the best snow in the nation and in our region is covering the Grand Mesa near Grand Junction.
• And, skiing and horses are two things that the Mountain West has no shortage of. The sport of skijoring combines the two. 

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Four Corners Edition Local and Regional News
Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
See stories by Ken Brott