Four Corners Edition, 1/27/23: Electric vehicles in rural west, Sundance Film Festival, Durango students rally on opioid use

By Ken Brott
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png
  • Electric vehicles are becoming more popular, but one barrier is the network for recharging them – especially in the rural West.
  • Reviews of new documentaries at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
  • Durango High School Students rallied at school district meeting – pushing for more attention to opioid use among teens.
  • A feature on a dark sky reserve, and much more.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

