Four Corners Edition, 1/20/23: historic Mancos print studio, alternative healing for Hispanic community

By Ken Brott
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:11 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:
• Free alternative healing clinic serving the Hispanic community
• Federal government seeks solutions to crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people
• Historic print studio in Mancos plans expansion

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Ken Brott
