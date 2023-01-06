Four Corners Edition, 1/6/23: Colorado water battles, Durango Community Relations, saving Amache

On this week's show:



Colorado State Representative Matt Soper on the upcoming water battles facing legislators in 2023.

Concerns about racial intolerance at the City of Durango led to the resignation of 4 members of the city’s Community Relations Commission.

It’s been 80 years since Japanese Americans were forced to live at Amache in Southeast Colorado.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

