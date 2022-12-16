Four Corners Edition, 12/16/22: Moab food pantry, Inside Glen Canyon Dam, Shoshone tribe restores Idaho land

On this week's show:



We visit a food pantry serving the Moab community in southeast Utah.

As the Colorado River shrinks, one of its biggest dams is facing an existential threat. We’ll go inside Glen Canyon Dam for the latest on the drought and what the future holds for an icon of American infrastructure.

One tribe in our region is restoring the site of one of the bloodiest massacres of Native Americans in U.S. history.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

