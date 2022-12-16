© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 12/16/22: Moab food pantry, Inside Glen Canyon Dam, Shoshone tribe restores Idaho land

By Ken Brott
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:23 AM MST
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

  • We visit a food pantry serving the Moab community in southeast Utah.
  • As the Colorado River shrinks, one of its biggest dams is facing an existential threat.  We’ll go inside Glen Canyon Dam for the latest on the drought and what the future holds for an icon of American infrastructure.
  • One tribe in our region is restoring the site of one of the bloodiest massacres of Native Americans in U.S. history.                                   

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

Four Corners Edition Local and Regional News
Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
