Four Corners Edition, 11/4/22: early voting encouraged, Colorado author Ted Conover, agri-tourism and more

Published November 4, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

  • With election day around the corner, Colorado officials are encouraging voters to return their ballots asap.
  • Colorado author Ted Conover speaks to Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran about his new book "Cheap Land Colorado, Off-Gridders at America's Edge".
  • We visit a 600-acre ranch in Wyoming groomed for agri-tourists.
  • And, a researcher from our region is growing plants using green roofs.   

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
