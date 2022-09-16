© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FCE-logo-med-square.jpg
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 9/16/22: Legal marijuana packaging standards; The 100th Annual Southern Ute Fair; and more stories

Published September 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT
FCE white logo landscape.png

Stories on this week's show:

  • Legal marijuana's packaging waste problem has encouraged changes in standards well beyond the dispensary. 
  • The 100th Annual Southern Ute Fair was celebrated last weekend in Ignacio. We’ll hear about the powwow, the parade, music and more.
  • And, we learn about a Black cowboy who made his home on the Colorado plateau in the late 1800s.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. Mark Duggan is the Digital Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Four Corners Edition Local and Regional News
Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
See stories by Ken Brott