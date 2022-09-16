Four Corners Edition, 9/16/22: Legal marijuana packaging standards; The 100th Annual Southern Ute Fair; and more stories

Stories on this week's show:



Legal marijuana's packaging waste problem has encouraged changes in standards well beyond the dispensary.

The 100th Annual Southern Ute Fair was celebrated last weekend in Ignacio. We’ll hear about the powwow, the parade, music and more.

And, we learn about a Black cowboy who made his home on the Colorado plateau in the late 1800s.



Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. Mark Duggan is the Digital Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

