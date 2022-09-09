Four Corners Edition, 9/9/2022: Funding school meals; visiting the White Mesa Bear Dance; a Durango athlete talks about her swim of the English Channel

Stories on this week's show:

Hear two reports from KSUT's new reporting staff. Clark Adomaitis brings us the sounds of the recent Bear Dance in White Mesa, Utah. And Kate Redmond speaks with a Durango native about her 12- hour swim across the English Channel.



Colorado voters get a chance to weigh in on a ballot measure this November to fund meals for public school students. Learn more about the Healthy School Meals For All measure.



measure. A lack of affordable lodging is affecting non-profit organizations in Telluride.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott Lorena Richards. Mark Duggan is the Digital Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.