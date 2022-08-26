Four Corners Edition, 8/26/22: Hickenlooper on local impact of federal policies; beavers and mountain streams; Telluride Mushroom Festival; and more

On this week's show:



Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper was in southwest Colorado last week to visit a few towns in the area, and discuss the impact of federal policies on the region.

Beavers play a critical role in maintaining the health of mountain streams. A group of scientists and local citizens in the Aspen area are taking to the air in search of places to restore beaver populations.

And, we hear from a few mushroom poets, celebrating the artistic side of the annual Telluride Mushroom Festival.

Plus, an audio postcard from this year’s San Miguel Rodeo in Norwood.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Stasia Lanier, and Lorena Richards. Mark Duggan is the Senior Producer and Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

