Four Corners Edition, 8/5/22: Lake Powell declines to historic lows; homeless advocacy group steps up; Diné playwright Blossom Johnson; more

On this week's show:

• With the increase in human-caused wildfires in the Rocky Mountain Region, a look at the important role of fire investigators.

• The Colorado River’s biggest reservoirs are at record lows, allowing exploration of areas long-buried underwater. We’ll take a trip into Lake Powell for a glimpse at this historic low point.

• A homeless advocacy group steps up.

• Plus, a KSUT Conversation with Diné playwright Blossom Johnson. Her play, “Monster Slayer” will be performed this Saturday at Fort Lewis College.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Public Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Stasia Lanier, and Lorena Richards. Mark Duggan is the Senior Producer and Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

