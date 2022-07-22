© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 7/22/2022: Planned Parenthood prepares for influx for abortion services; Tribal leaders in N.M. celebrate access to land; Author Craig Childs

Published July 22, 2022 at 8:32 AM MDT
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

● Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains prepares for an influx of patients from states where abortion is banned or restricted.

● Tribal leaders and officials in New Mexico celebrate Indigenous people’s access to a vast area that was previously private land.

● Local author Craig Childs talks about his new book “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau.”

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Public Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Stasia Lanier, and Lorena Richards. Mark Duggan is the Senior Producer and Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
