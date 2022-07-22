Four Corners Edition, 7/22/2022: Planned Parenthood prepares for influx for abortion services; Tribal leaders in N.M. celebrate access to land; Author Craig Childs

On this week's show:

● Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains prepares for an influx of patients from states where abortion is banned or restricted.

● Tribal leaders and officials in New Mexico celebrate Indigenous people’s access to a vast area that was previously private land.

● Local author Craig Childs talks about his new book “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau.”

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Public Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Stasia Lanier, and Lorena Richards. Mark Duggan is the Senior Producer and Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

