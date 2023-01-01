Jenny (J.J.) Hirt

After leaving a career in the payments technology industry, Jenny focused on her passions of bluegrass, baking, and family.

Through her work with the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, homeschooling through the pandemic, and promoting her radio shows on KDUR and KSUT, Jenny found a new passion dabbling in graphic design and engagement through social media.

When an opening on the Digital Content team arose at KSUT, JJ jumped on it.