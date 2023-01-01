© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT's 106.3 FM signal in Montezuma County is currently off the air. We're working to make repairs. Click here to listen online.
Our People
jj2.jpg

Jenny (J.J.) Hirt

Digital Content & Social Media Editor, Four Corners Public Radio

After leaving a career in the payments technology industry, Jenny focused on her passions of bluegrass, baking, and family.

Through her work with the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, homeschooling through the pandemic, and promoting her radio shows on KDUR and KSUT, Jenny found a new passion dabbling in graphic design and engagement through social media.

When an opening on the Digital Content team arose at KSUT, JJ jumped on it.