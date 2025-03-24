What Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during their Colorado stops

Around 10,000 people showed up in Greeley on Friday for a rally hosted by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and another 30,000-plus showed up later in the day to see the pair in Denver.

Sanders said his Denver rally had the highest attendance of any rally he’s ever had.

The Colorado appearances of the two well-known lawmakers is part of their “Fight the Oligarchy” tour.

In Greeley, a long line stretched around the Bank of Colorado Arena, which only holds 3,000 people, leaving many outside. Attendees at the Greeley rally said recent concerns over the federal government cuts inspired them to attend the event.

“I work in sort of the federal adjacent sector. So my work is funded by the National Science Foundation, which has been threatened with cuts, and that, obviously, is where the funding for my job has come from,” said Ryan Patnaude, an atmospheric scientist in Fort Collins. “So with the threats of job cuts or funding cuts to the NSF, as well as the government shutdown, it’s been just a lot of unnecessary stress.”

“The money is going to the top, and then they’re forgetting about the people who actually need this help,” said Ariana Cisneros, who works in disability services in Greeley. “I understand that people take advantage of the system, but there are people who need advocacy to get these services, and they’re not getting it.”

Sanders focused much of his speech in Greeley on growing wealth inequality and the influence billionaires have on the Trump administration, calling out Elon Musk in particular.

Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun Throngs of people gather in downtown Denver on Friday, March 21, 2025, to hear U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speak as part of their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour across the U.S. Sanders said it was his largest-ever rally, with an estimated attendance of more than 30,000 people.

“So, my friends, why is all of this happening? Why is it that the rich get richer and working-class people die younger than they should?” Sanders said. “Well, that has everything to do with the fact that we’re living in an oligarchic form of society.”

He engaged the crowd directly about the high cost of living, at one point asking people to shout out how much they have to pay for healthcare.

At another point, he asked for their thoughts on why working-class people have lower life expectancies than the wealthy. Research from the National Institutes of Health found that lower incomes are associated with lower life expectancies.

Audience members overwhelmingly told Sanders they struggled with stress, especially financial stress related to taxes, bills, and daily expenses.

Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun Bernie Sanders high-fived fans as he entered the Bank of Colorado Arena on the University of Northern Colorado Campus in Greeley on March 21, 2025.

In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez made direct references to Evans in her speech. She stopped short of calling him out by name but pointed out that Evans hasn’t held any town halls with constituents.

“I hear that you have a representative who has not done a town hall,” said Ocasio-Cortez, to boos from the crowd directed at Evans. “If this is the best that you all are getting, I think you deserve better.”

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez shared similar messages in Denver.

Colorado Sun staff writer Jesse Paul contributed to this report.

