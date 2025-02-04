Replacing mining jobs with a nuclear waste facility? Those in leadership have mixed feelings

Editor’s note: As northwest Colorado loses coal jobs and dollars, a small group is raising the possibility of nuclear waste storage as a replacement. In the second installment of our series, ‘Toxic waste, or economic fuel?’ KUNC’s Scott Franz traveled west of Steamboat Springs to Coal Country, where he found mixed feelings about the region’s economic future.

The northwest Colorado ranching community of Hayden is used to big sales pitches.

It’s been approached twice in the past by groups trying to sell them casinos to solve their financial woes.

Now, residents in this small town 25 miles west of Steamboat Springs on the Yampa River are hearing about another big idea: importing toxic nuclear waste and creating the nation’s first centralized storage facility somewhere in the state’s northwest corner.

At this point, the idea is being floated in political circles, with lots of meetings and decisions pending. But the project is already raising eyebrows at the Wild Goose, a cozy coffee shop in the center of Hayden.

“Obviously lots of concerns with transporting nuclear waste by rail,”said Patrick Delaney, who owns the coffee shop with his wife, Tammie, in November.

“Especially when, to me, one of the more exciting discussions is commuter rail in our valley,” Tammie Delaney continued.

Scott Franz Tammie (left) and Patrick Delaney pose in front of the Wild Goose coffee shop in Hayden, Colorado, in Nov. 2024. The Delaneys have concerns about the idea of using trains to import spent nuclear fuel to northwest Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is currently studying a potential passenger train route that could run between Denver and the Yampa Valley . Gov. Jared Polis has called it a priority that could help with the transition away from coal.

The Delaneys worry the two projects, both being pitched to boost the economy, could not happily or safely coexist. Tammie Delaney said the nuclear waste idea doesn’t fit with her town’s core values.

“And to me, it's clean air, clean water,” she said. “Communities that know each other, that we know how to grow and raise our own food, and we know how to process it. We know how to create amazing baked goods."

Hayden is losing coal jobs and it s power plant is shutting down.

Scott Franz Hayden Station, a coal-fired power plant, dominates part of the landscape between Hayden and Steamboat Springs in northwest Colorado. The power plant is expected to start shutting down before the end of the decade.

When KUNC came to this same coffee shop and talked to the Delaneys about life after coal four years ago, Tammie Delaney had lots of ideas for economic development, including reviving vintage auto races in the area.

Nuclear waste was not on her list.

But in recent months a regional economic development group called the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado has accepted federal dollars and kicked off county level conversations about a possible nuclear storage facility.

And while Hayden's leaders have been immediately skeptical and opposed to the prospect, some of its neighbors, including Moffat County, want to continue exploring it.

Hayden’s leaders in Routt County haven’t been at the table. They actually quit the group floating the idea three years ago, citing differences over energy policy, among other issues.

It's poised to be a point of friction if the waste proposal advances.

‘No political will’

Routt County Commissioner Tim Redmond is not on board with the nuclear waste storage talks.

“There is no political will in Routt County for a nuclear storage facility,” he said in November at Hayden’s newly opened community center.

He points to this vibrant facility, called the Hayden Center, as one of many signs the town can weather the coal transition without doing something like importing toxic waste.

On a Wednesday night in November, seniors spin classes, open court basketball practices and a community hearing on a business development were all happening simultaneously at this facility.

Redmond said recent rail accidents are another reason to avoid the idea of importing radioactive material.

U.S. Department of Energy/Courtesy A train specifically designed to carry spent nuclear fuel in a reinforced cylinder travels through southern Wyoming on a test run in 2023 that also took the train through Colorado.

“I mean, we see what can happen with a crude oil train,” he said. “My God, what are we going to do with a nuclear waste accident?”

Redmond also points to new developments outside, like a new business park going up at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport , as signs Hayden is doing just fine.

“If I look around at all the communities that are going through this transition, I think Hayden's doing the best,” he said.

But Hayden can afford to be more selective about its economic future than its neighbors eyeing nuclear waste.

Here in Routt County, there’s a strong tourism industry and diverse economy centered in Steamboat Springs. Coal mining is responsible for less than fifteen percent of the county’s economic output.

Over in neighboring Moffat County, that number was almost 50 percent when the mines started closing

‘So much, so fast’

There’s a sense of urgency as Sasha Nelson drives around the outskirts of Craig on a November afternoon to show off several projects designed to help this city weather a major economic transition away from its coal mines and power plants.

“We’re trying to do so much so fast,” Nelson, a member of northwest Colorado’s Economic Recovery Corp., said.

Sasha Nelson, right, poses with Shannon Scott, the economic development director for the city of Craig, at a new multi-family housing development in the city. Nelson said more than two dozen projects are underway to help the region transition away from coal revenue.

Nelson said there are more than two dozen of the projects underway, ranging from a new affordable housing development in downtown Craig to a commercial solar array on the outskirts of the city.

When they’re all done, Nelson said they will “have 400 to 500 jobs replaced, and over $2 billion” of capital invested into the region.

One of the projects already completed is a boat ramp that opened in May on the Yampa River at Craig’s Lowdy Simpson park.

Project leader Melanie Kilpatrick said it’s designed to attract hundreds of tourists.

“Others may spend time tubing (here) in lower season, others may come find a nice fishing hole,” she said. “Many, especially here in Moffat County, kind of want that wide open space and connection to nature.”

Scott Franz The city of Craig completed a new boat ramp at this location on the Yampa River in May, 2024. The project, which is expected to boost tourism on the river, is one of several in the region that aim to diversify the economy and help the city transition away from coal revenue.

But how far will these projects go in replacing the coal revenue?

As Nelson continues the tour of the projects, she says “not enough to replace the 2,800 jobs” that were projected to be in danger in the region when the mine and power plant closures were first announced in 2020.

And that’s where nuclear waste storage comes back in. Nelson has heard about the idea. But staring through the windshield of her SUV at the vast mesas and fields of sagebrush, she said she doesn’t want this region to become “a dumping ground.”

“It would break my heart, if, because of our remoteness, because of the space that we still have available, that that becomes a place where any project just ends, where we're, you know, a waste disposal area,” she said.

But she said the talks are necessary for long-term economic development.

Nelson is focusing on what the region can do immediately to shore up the economy.

The federal government says even if northwest Colorado puts in a bid for a nuclear waste storage facility, it would likely be a decade before it’s built.

Moffat County has hosted meetings about the idea of importing nuclear waste. And a report the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado wrote summarizing those meetings said there was no notable "fear" to continuing them in the region.

Political action on the idea could come soon.

More power

State Senator Dylan Roberts represents Routt and Moffat counties at the statehouse. He’s interested in a waste storage facility, saying it could eventually help bring in nuclear power and research facilities.

“I have been a strong supporter for things like the boat ramp and the affordable housing development in Craig, which are all going to help diversify their economy and keep people in the community, but we do need to recognize that a big part of their tax base is energy development, and it should continue to be that way,” he said.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, listens to opening-day activities Jan. 8, 2025 during the first day of the year's legislative session. Roberts supports initial efforts to discuss the idea of northwest Colorado hosting nuclear waste.

Roberts said landing a waste storage facility would likely lead to a nuclear energy production facility as well.

"I would never want Craig or Moffat County or Rio Blanco County or the region as a whole to be perceived as just the place where nuclear waste goes," he said. "But I think it could still be a very viable place for that, given the economic benefits of putting in a facility like that. I don't think that would be the only thing. I think if they decided to invest in that, that would also lead to other positive impacts for the community."

Copyright 2025 KUNC