The only grocery store in Silverton is sticking around

At 9,318 feet above sea level, nestled in the heart of the San Juan Mountains, 11 pallets of groceries were being unloaded at the only grocery store in town.

It was 2 p.m. on a Friday. Darlene Watson and Mark Watson hurriedly tore apart the plastic wrapping on cases of tomato sauce, swiftly shelving items while maneuvering around customers. Boxes piled shoulder-high, ready to be unpacked, waited for them nearby.

The Watsons, a married couple, have owned and operated the Silverton Grocery Store for 34 years. It has been the town's sole grocery store since 2000.

Both are lifelong Silverton residents. When the mining industry shut down in the 1980s, Mark Watson lost his job. The town’s population shrank from 900 year-round residents to about 600 as the jobs dried up. The Watsons were among those who left.

But Silverton called them back. Determined to make a living without relying on mining, Darlene Watson had an idea: “Why don’t we open a grocery store?”

In 1989, they opened their first grocery store at a different location on Greene Street, Silverton’s main thoroughfare. Later, when the owner of Greene Street Grocery decided to sell, the Watsons seized the opportunity, rebranding it as the Silverton Grocery Store.

Ziyi Xu / Rocky Mountain PBS Silverton, Colorado.

Running a grocery store in a remote mountain town of just 600 people isn’t easy.

Their first challenge was finding suppliers. The store’s small size — about 2,000 square feet — meant they couldn’t meet the minimum order requirements of most grocery wholesalers. In the early days, they relied on convenience store suppliers, buying three to five packages of each item.

Sometimes, they made late-night trips to Walmart, returning with 10 cartloads of products to stock their shelves.

In 2005, they partnered with Associated Grocers, a Salt Lake City-based supplier, which agreed to deliver twice a week. This allowed the store to double in size and better meet the community’s needs.

Today, the store carries a wide range of products, from fresh vegetables and fruit to eggs, instant noodles, tools, and home appliances. It also features a deli counter serving sandwiches and coffee.

The store regularly takes requests from the local community. About 15 years ago, the store didn’t carry organic products, but after customer requests, they began stocking them. One local woman also expressed a craving for Kefir yogurt, so the store now offers two flavors of it.

Another challenge has been finding employees. The Watsons typically employ seven workers during the winter and 12 in the busier summer months.

“I’m not sure where the workers are,” said Darlene Watson. “I think it’s worse now since COVID.”

To address the labor shortage, they built three tiny homes on their property to offer employee housing, a critical issue in Silverton. They also participate in the J-1 international exchange program, hiring students during the busy season.

Despite the help, the Watsons still work full time to ensure the business runs smoothly.

“Whatever needs to be done, we jump in,” said Mark Watson. “Whether it’s covering a shift at the cash register, the deli or bookkeeping.”

Ziyi Xu / Rocky Mountain PBS Darlene Watson shelving products at the grocery store.

Looking Ahead

After 34 years, the couple is ready to step back.

“Obviously, we are getting older,” said Mark Watson. “We’ve sacrificed a lot. We have six grandchildren who don’t live here. We’d like to spend time seeing what they’re doing and being part of their lives.”

In June 2023, they listed the store for sale.

For many Silverton residents, the grocery store is indispensable. Without it, locals must drive over mountain passes — more than an hour north to Montrose or south to Durango — to shop at big retailers such as Walmart, where bulk shopping and lower prices are the main attractions.

The price disparity is significant. For instance, a can of Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup costs $1.26 at Walmart but $3.58 at Silverton Grocery.

“We get 15% of our groceries here,” said resident John Poole. “But that’s about 25% of our budget.”

Ziyi Xu / Rocky Mountain PBS A customer waiting for checkout.

A Community Hub

Despite the price difference, Silverton Grocery serves as more than a place to buy food — it’s a lifeline and a community hub.

“In winter, the roads on both sides of town are sometimes closed for days because of snow,” said resident Carol Chance. “We really depend on the grocery here in town.”

The store also fosters a sense of neighborly connection.

“Shopping in a place where everybody knows your name and wants to chat about what’s going on — that’s a very pleasant small-town thing,” said Chance.

Chance recalled a time when her freezer broke, and she went to the store to buy ice. Darlene’s sister, Charlie Monsalve, who works at the store, noticed and offered to store Chance’s food in the store’s freezer.

“It’s that kind of kindness and service to the community that makes it so important,” Chance said.

“I’d hate to see Darlene and Mark sell,” said Keri Metzler, a Silverton resident of 34 years who primarily shops for groceries in town. “If it hadn't been for them, my boys and I would have gone hungry more than once.”

A Change of Heart

In October 2024, the Watsons decided to take the store off the market and delay their retirement.

“My thought about taking it off the market was that most people showing interest were corporate,” Mark Watson explained. “Our hope would be to keep it local, with someone who cares about the community — not about New York City or Phoenix.”

Their dream is to sell the store to a young couple, just as they were given a chance decades ago. When they first bought the store, previous owner Stephen W. Smith gave them a year to secure the money for the purchase of the building after selling them the business.

“We want people to know we care,” Mark Watson said. “We go above and beyond to get what people need. We understand we’re not Walmart. We can’t be, but we do care about what’s here for the community.”

This story from Rocky Mountain PBS was shared with KSUT via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including KSUT.