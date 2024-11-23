Colorado sees surge in bear reports with a record year for conflicts

New numbers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife show a significant increase in bear activity across the state. The data shows more than a thousand additional cases so far in 2024 compared to numbers from 2023. This includes 4,644 bear reports from Jan. 1 through Nov. 1. The total is the third-highest since 2019, and the year isn’t over.

With more than 17,000 bears estimated to live across the state, CPW suggests locals and visitors practice “bear-aware” principles. Wildlife officials created these guidelines to keep humans and bears safe. Unfortunately, many issues between humans and bears can be blamed on food.

“The bear population seems very healthy, which is great news, but it also puts more on our plate as humans to be sure that we are staying vigilant with trying to keep bears eating things that they should be eating. So, things out in the wild and not our trash,” said Kara Van Hoose, the Northeast Region Public Information Officer for CPW.

Part of being bear-aware includes securing trash cans and dumpsters to locking cars and home doors and windows. To keep bears off residential property, people should secure compost piles, too. The same goes for rotting fruit on the ground from fruit trees. CPW also recommends people clean grills after each use, not leave pet food outside, and more.

“We encourage people to take down their bird feeders until after, typically after Thanksgiving, because those are just really easy buffets and sources of calories for bears,” said Van Hoose. “Bird feeders are typically close to your windows, so you can look out and see what's happening there. And you don't want to bring the bear closer to your house where it can find more food and also a higher chance of interacting with people.”

Conflicts and aggressive bear incidents can sometimes result in the bear being euthanized. The best way to avoid this is for locals and visitors to take the proper precautions.

Some of the most aggressive bear activity came from reports in Eagle, Pitkin and Aspen counties. In those areas, there are multiple accounts of bears entering homes and buildings through unlocked doors and windows. The end result is an extremely dangerous scenario of a wild animal potentially trapped in a home with people.

It’s important to note that the issue is not isolated to the mountains. In the Boulder and Broomfield area, wildlife managers say human-bear interactions have been high this year. They recommend hazing bears by making noise, using bear spray, or even a water hose to scare the animal off.

Weld and Larimer counties saw an average number of bear conflicts, but there has been a sharp increase in sightings as a warm fall and drought conditions keep bears searching for food sources. Colorado’s increase in population along the Front Range also put bears and humans closer as more undeveloped land becomes homes.

Historically, bear-related incidents drop off in November and December as cooler weather arrives. However, this year’s warmer-than-normal temperatures may keep the bears out longer.

“We've typically always said, through Thanksgiving is when we consider bears to be still awake. But, I mean, it's possible that they stay awake longer than that, based on what forecast is doing, and if it's going to get cold enough,” said Van Hoose. “In Colorado, it's not a true hibernation. We call it torpor, which means that they can still wake up, leave their dens, eat and then return back to their dens. So, it’s a good idea to stay vigilant about your trash and things like that, especially if we have a warmer winter, too.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends that locals report all bear activity, especially in towns and cities, whether the bear is digging through a trash can or is caught on a doorbell camera. The data helps wildlife officials understand bear activity, track where bears are located, and avoid future human-bear conflicts.

You can report bear activity on the agency’s website.