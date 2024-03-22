© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT's Spring Membership Drive begins Monday, March 25. Get a head start and support KSUT now. Thank you!

Report: Fewer than half of all states are well-prepared for a large-scale emergency

Mountain West News Bureau | By Yvette Fernandez
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:01 PM MDT
Firefighters work on the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire on Aug. 7. On Thursday Cal Fire asked state lawmakers for an additional $234 million in funding to continue battling wildfires through the end of the year.
Noah Berger, AP
Firefighters work on the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire on Aug. 7. On Thursday Cal Fire asked state lawmakers for an additional $234 million in funding to continue battling wildfires through the end of the year.

Is your state prepared for an emergency? A new report called “Ready or Not” measures every state's emergency preparedness and finds that fewer than half of all states are well prepared. The report considered many factors, including a state's readiness for infectious disease outbreaks and natural disasters.

For the rankings, the nonprofit Trust for America's Health took into consideration things such as accredited emergency management plans, patient safety in hospitals, and vaccination efforts.

In the Mountain West, Nevada and Wyoming rated “low.” New Mexico, Idaho, and Utah are rated in the “middle” tier. Colorado rated “high” for public health emergency preparedness.

Organization president Dr. Nadine Gracia said the most important lesson from the pandemic is that a plan needs to be in place and scalable to meet that emergency.

“We need to assure that those public health prevention programs and emergency preparedness programs have the funding that is needed and the resources that are needed to be able to support and protect the health and well-being of communities,” said Gracia.

Gracia also said states need to be more prepared for excessive heat, especially in the face of climate change.

“Heat is actually the leading weather-related cause of death in the U.S., and last year was the hottest year on record,” she said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado, and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2024 Nevada Public Radio.
Tags
News Regional NewsMountain West News Bureau
Yvette Fernandez
Related Stories