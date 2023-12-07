© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Denver won’t reinstall statues of Columbus, Kit Carson

Mountain West News Bureau
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST
A bronze statue dedicated to explorer Christopher Columbus sits on a walkway in Civic Center Park after it was toppled from its pedestal, Friday, June 26, 2020, in downtown Denver. The statue is the second to be pulled down in two days following the toppling of a Union Army soldier outside the State Capitol that was brought down early Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A bronze statue dedicated to explorer Christopher Columbus sits on a walkway in Civic Center Park after it was toppled from its pedestal, Friday, June 26, 2020, in downtown Denver. The statue is the second to be pulled down in two days following the toppling of a Union Army soldier outside the State Capitol that was brought down early Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Statues of historic figures have sparked controversy in states like New Mexico, Nevada, and Colorado. Denver officials say they will not reinstall statues dedicated to Christopher Columbus and Kit Carson.

The Columbus statue was knocked down by protestors in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. The city removed the statue of frontiersman Carson after that happened.

City officials were silent for years on plans for the monuments. This fall, they sparked outrage, asking Native elders if it was O.K. to put the Columbus statue back up.

The Denver American Indian Commission pushed back, and city officials wrote this week to say the statues would not go back up.

Commission Co-Chair Raven Payment has mixed emotions about the decision.

“It's bittersweet,” Payment said. “I'm happy in the end, and I hope that the city and county of Denver works to not only do right by the harm that they caused our elders but also considers how they'll be doing these focus sessions with our communities going forward.”

In an email to commission members, the city said it hoped the “permanent removal” would help heal the pain caused by the statues.

Tags
News Mountain West News BureauColorado News
Related Stories