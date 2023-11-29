Cortez police officer killed after shooting near South Broadway

Editor's note: This is a developing news story and may be updated as more information comes in.

An officer in the Cortez Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Sgt. Michael Moran conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway around 11:30 a.m., during which he was shot and injured.

The suspects fled in their vehicle but were quickly located.

One suspect was shot by police and died at the scene, the other was taken into custody.

Moran was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A press release from the city says Moran was a Marine who did two tours of Iraq before joining the police department.

Around 4 p.m., a police escort started to make its way to Ertel Funeral Home.

