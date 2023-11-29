© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Cortez police officer killed after shooting near South Broadway

KSJD | By Chris Clements
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST
Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez, Colorado. A police escort for Sgt. Michael Moran began around 4 p.m.
Chris Clements / KSJD
Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez, Colorado. A police escort for Sgt. Michael Moran began around 4 p.m.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story and may be updated as more information comes in.

An officer in the Cortez Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

Sgt. Michael Moran conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway around 11:30 a.m., during which he was shot and injured.

The suspects fled in their vehicle but were quickly located.

One suspect was shot by police and died at the scene, the other was taken into custody.

Moran was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A press release from the city says Moran was a Marine who did two tours of Iraq before joining the police department.

Around 4 p.m., a police escort started to make its way to Ertel Funeral Home.
Copyright 2023 KSJD. To see more, visit KSJD.

