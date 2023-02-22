A wildlife biologist talks about wolf reintroduction in Colorado

Colorado is getting closer to wolf reintroduction. Many ranchers and others in rural areas say they fear for their jobs, livestock, and even personal safety. But are those fears justified?

We spoke with Erik Molvar, wildlife biologist and Executive Director of the Western Watersheds Project, to discuss what wolf reintroduction worries look like from a biological perspective.

The public has through February 22 to comment on wolf reintroduction in Colorado. There’s a comment form and more info at WolfEngagementCO.org

Prior Colorado Parks and Wildlife wolf meetings can be viewed on their YouTube Channel.

