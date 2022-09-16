Meet an original resident of Purple Cliffs, the homeless encampment near Durango that's set to close

Tim Sargent is an advocate and voice for people who live outside. He comes to his activism through experience.

Sargent has made many improvements to the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment south of Durango. They include a community kitchen, a library, a charging station, and sturdy stairs built into the hillside to keep people safe when it snows and rains.

Now, La Plata County, the city of Durango, and advocates for the unhoused are scrambling, as winter approaches and the county prepares to close Purple Cliffs.

It was always meant as a temporary solution, but ended up lasting for three years.