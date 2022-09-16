© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
News

Meet an original resident of Purple Cliffs, the homeless encampment near Durango that's set to close

Four Corners Public Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published September 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM MDT
purple-cliffs-2.jpg
Kate Redmond
/
KSUT
Tim Sargent stands in front of Espero Apartments.

Tim Sargent is an advocate and voice for people who live outside. He comes to his activism through experience.

Sargent has made many improvements to the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment south of Durango. They include a community kitchen, a library, a charging station, and sturdy stairs built into the hillside to keep people safe when it snows and rains.

Now, La Plata County, the city of Durango, and advocates for the unhoused are scrambling, as winter approaches and the county prepares to close Purple Cliffs.

It was always meant as a temporary solution, but ended up lasting for three years.

purple-cliffs.jpg
Kate Redmond
/
KSUT
Stairs Tim Sargent built at the Purple Cliffs homeless camp to keep residents from falling when it snows or rains. All of the camp improvements will be left behind when the camp closes September 30.

Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was born and raised on a ranch in Routt County. After receiving a degree at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston in Media and Performing Arts, she became a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Local 13 in Minneapolis.
