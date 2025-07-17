© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
60 years in, folk legend Jim Kweskin is still a faithful student of his craft

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:40 AM MDT
Few people have done more to advance and celebrate folk music than Jim Kweskin.

At 84, he's been playing folk, jug music and Americana for over 70 years. He started the Jim Kweskin Jug Band, which played the Newport Folk Festival several times and became a huge influence on the folk revival of the '60s in the process. Kweskin's band rubbed off on several upstarts of the time, including Grateful Dead and The Lovin' Spoonful.

In this session, Kweskin joins us to talk about his new album, Doing Things Right, with the Berlin Hall Saturday Night Revue. We'll get a primer on the art of skiffling, a musical tradition involving learning songs to perform in a mix of jazz, blues and folk.

Plus, Kweskin tells us about one of his most famous recordings, "Ladybugs' Picnic," which we'd all count along to on Sesame Street.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2025 XPN

Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
