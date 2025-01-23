© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billy Strings on his latest album, 'Highway Prayers'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:16 PM MST

Billy Strings is one of the best guitarists on the planet. Just ask anyone who's shared a stage with him. So why did he sign up for guitar lessons?

That's one of the questions we were eager to ask Strings, who has become one of the biggest names in the bluegrass scene. Though he's explored different genres in his last few records, his new album is his purest bluegrass album to date.

In this session, Strings talks about wanting to work with producer Jon Brion on Highway Prayers, plus he expounds on the joys of fatherhood and an unusual roadside stop.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2025 XPN

Tags
Music Music News
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
Related Stories