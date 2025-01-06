© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Feist: Tiny Desk Concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published January 6, 2025 at 11:24 PM MST

There’s always been a disconnect between Leslie Feist’s music — soothing, thoughtful, deliberately crafted — and her warm, wryly funny personality. We got to witness both in her long-awaited Tiny Desk debut, which finds her showcasing new and old material amid self-effacing commentary on the pandemic, public speaking and her strange moment of reality-TV fame.

“The great joke that will always remain about [her song ‘Hiding Out in the Open’] is that we ended up singing it to contestants on The Bachelor — where true love rules all, of course,” Feist said between songs. “So singing truisms about eternal love to youth on a game show changed the context forever.”

Performing two songs from last year’s wonderful Multitudes (“In Lightning” and “Hiding Out in the Open”) and two songs from 2011’s Metals (“Caught a Long Wind” and “The Bad in Each Other”), Feist was joined by a group of players and singers who’ve each performed notable work in their own right: Keyboardist Rose Droll is a terrific solo singer-songwriter, drummer Andrew Barr plays in The Slip and The Barr Brothers, bassist Todd Dahlhoff often plays and records with Devendra Banhart and Meshell Ndegeocello, and multi-instrumentalist Amir Yaghmai is a member of The Voidz. Together, though, they sound like one impeccable organism, with Feist herself as its bold, unfailingly kind beating heart.

SET LIST

  • “In Lightning”
  • “Caught a Long Wind”
  • “Hiding Out in the Open”
  • “The Bad in Each Other”

MUSICIANS

  • Leslie Feist: lead vocals, guitar
  • Amir Yaghmai: violin, guitar, vocals
  • Todd Dahlhoff: bass, vocals, musical direction
  • Andrew Barr: drums
  • Rose Droll: keys, piano, vocals 

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Stephen Thompson 
  • Director: Joshua Bryant 
  • Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
  • Editor: Kara Frame
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Zayrha Rodriguez 
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer 
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora 
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Maia Stern 
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

